Officially, the Kolotylivka-Pokrovka customs office does not exist. After the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022, the Ukrainian government closed all border posts with Russia and the occupied territories. No one can enter or exit. But in the forests of the Sumy region of eastern Ukraine, a tacit agreement between the two warring countries has allowed the opening of a safe passage for civilians, the only one on a war front thousands of kilometers long.

About a hundred people a day pass through the Kolotylivka-Pokrovka customs. They are refugees who left the territories occupied by Russia and are trying to escape to join relatives and friends scattered across Ukraine. They leave everything behind: the gap can only be crossed in one direction. The stories around this passage tell the present reality of the war, but also offer some clues about what it might become in the future.

“We discovered this crossing in January almost by chance,” says Katerina Arisoy, 36, originally from Bakhmut and founder of the humanitarian organization Pluriton, which provides support to refugees crossing the border. At the time, Arisoy worked as a volunteer bringing food and equipment to soldiers at the front and helping people evacuate from combat zones.

It’s dangerous work. In December, three volunteers from his organization found themselves with a flat tire in the Luhansk region. A Russian patrol surprised them and took them prisoner. They were held in a Russian prison for three months before being released. The three found themselves in the occupied territories, but without documents it was impossible for them to return to Ukraine via Europe. It was then that they first heard about the informal passage of Kolotylivka-Pokrovka.

«When we came to collect them we waited for them for two days – says Arisoy – And while we waited we realized that that passage was busy. There were other people passing by. We were in the middle of winter and there was no infrastructure to welcome them, nor a place to warm up, nor to drink or eat anything.”

No one seems to know when the first civilians began crossing the gap. The passage was probably opened for the first time last year, after Russian troops withdrew from the Sumy region and returned behind their borders. At first the passage was used only by Ukrainian and Russian soldiers, who met here to exchange prisoners or bodies of soldiers fallen in battle. Then, some enterprising civilian tried to cross and, surprisingly, the Russians let him pass.

After having recovered her friends, Arisoy says that within a week she returned with them to the place and set up the first reception structure: a room with a kettle to make hot tea and a few beds to spend the night on. As the weeks passed and the weather improved, more people crossed the border. Arisoy and other volunteers began spreading information about the breach via social media. The flow continued to grow. They soon had to move to a larger location and then to yet another.

Today Pluriton occupies a two-story former school in Krasnopillya, the first town after the border. People arrive with their luggage in a small concrete courtyard, a volunteer welcomes them and takes them to a large room on the ground floor still with blackboards and maps where they can leave their luggage before undergoing checks by the Ukrainian military. Upstairs there is a small clinic and a room with a few beds for those who spend the night there. But few stop. At six in the morning the train leaves for Kiev, free for those arriving from the occupied territories.

The filtration procedure, as Ukrainians call it, can last for hours. Military and border guards examine the documents of those arriving, question them and then give them temporary documents, if they do not have them. Next to the desks where the soldiers register new arrivals there is a basket full of Russian rubles. Anyone who has a Russian passport is quick to assure that he was forced to take it. Leonid, a 63-year-old former janitor, repeats it several times: the Russian soldiers forced him, he didn’t want to, he is a patriot who believes in the victory of his country.

Leonid left his village yesterday to join his son who is studying in the city of Kherson, across the Dnipro. Once, the journey would have taken little more than an hour, but now the front runs along the river that separates his village from the city. To cross it, Leonid had to go around half of Ukraine. In the occupied territories he left a daughter, too scared of the journey to leave, two grandchildren and many friends who are waiting to know how it went for him before deciding to leave.

A ride from the occupied territories to Kolotylivka-Pokrovka costs around 200 euros, but with a little patience you can even travel for free, says Olena, 36 years old. There was an empty seat in the minibus and the driver didn’t charge her daughter. Sofia, 12 years old, is sitting next to her mother in the small kitchen set up on the first floor of the building. Portraits of bearded poets of the Ukrainian tradition hang on the walls, while two volunteers cook in large pots.

Their journey began in Melitopol, where Olena worked in an employment center. The city has been occupied by the Russians since the early days of the war and today there is a leaden atmosphere, says Olena. “People have stopped talking to each other for fear of being reported. Many lost their jobs because of the Russians.”

From Melitopol it takes 24 hours to travel to the border post: you have to cross the entire eastern part of occupied Ukraine and enter the geographical borders of Russia. Then it takes another day to cross the gap into Ukraine. Sofia and Olena were among the first to stop by this morning. The routine in Kolotylivka, on the Russian side, begins at 8 am when the border guards begin their checks. They are scrupulous: they confiscate phones and examine photographs and messages. The first ones in don’t leave until lunchtime.

From the Russian border post there are two kilometers before reaching the Ukrainian posts. After the incursions carried out in May on Russian territory by some militias affiliated with Ukraine, the Russians no longer allow vehicles through. Olena and Sofia made the journey on foot, along an exposed dirt road, strewn with luggage that proved too heavy to carry for that last treaty.

The border on the Ukrainian side is a military post, with machine guns, concrete barriers and underground bunkers. Here buses await them with the red writing “Evacuatsia”, “evacuation”, on the sides which will take them to Pluriton. Between the screening procedures, the journey on foot and then the bus journey, most people arrive at the reception center which is now dark.

At the moment, about 16 percent of Ukraine is under Russian occupation. An area as large as the entire Po Valley, where around 5 million people still live. As many fled to Ukraine, almost all in the first weeks of the war. About ten thousand have passed through the Kolotylivka-Pokrovka crossing in the last year. The journey is one-way. Once you have crossed the border and entered Ukraine, there is no turning back.

«How do you leave everything you’ve earned, that you’ve built, leave with only what you can take with you and start all over from a blank page? Is there a psychologist in the world who can help in this situation?”, asks Oleksandr, 58 years old. He also fled Melitopol. An entrepreneur in railway maintenance, he stopped working after the occupation when he realized that if he continued, he would end up helping the Russian army.

«The invasion was unexpected and rapid – he says – We tried to stop the Russians, to ask them why you came here? “To free you” They replied.” But the liberation for him was brutal. Stopped at a checkpoint, he had to hand over his phone. The soldiers saw the messages he had exchanged with his daughter in Kiev. In one you could see a panorama of the city from the window of his house. “I just wanted to show you what the weather was like,” she says. For the Russian soldiers, however, those messages in Ukrainian and those photographs of the city made him seem like a partisan or a spy. They arrested him, took him to a cellar, handcuffed and hooded. They asked him questions for five hours, beating him when they were not satisfied with the answers. That’s when he decided to leave.

Nobody knows why the Russians decided to keep the gate open. According to many, the reason is that if someone is willing to take on the effort and cost of this journey, then it means that they are not willing to collaborate in any way with the occupiers. Better for everyone if he goes: it will be one more mouth for Ukraine to feed and one less voice demanding the return of the Kiev government when negotiations one day come.

Whatever the reason that led to the opening of this unique crossing in the front line, the fate of Kolotylivka-Pokrovka is uncertain and contradictory. The Russians have already closed it twice without providing explanations, the last time last July and rumors of new closures have begun to circulate in recent weeks. But in October the spokesperson for the Ukrainian border guards assured that not only the crossing remained open, but that other similar humanitarian corridors would soon be created.

For the moment, Kolotylivka-Pokrovka remains the only crossing between Russia and Ukraine, and with the arrival of the first snow dozens of people continue to cross it every day, while the military continues to use it to exchange bodies and prisoners. They are scenes that recall what happened before the invasion, in the tense normality of the frozen conflict that lasted from 2014 to 2022, when the war between Ukraine and the pro-Russian militias of the east remained at low intensity for years. The opening of new Kolotylivka-Pokrovka could be the sign that this “hot” war is also starting to cool down. But no one here takes it for granted.