loading…

Chem Pluto, a Liberian-flagged chemical tanker, owned by Japan, and operated by the Netherlands. Photo/Indian Coast Guard/X

WASHINGTON – The Pentagon accused Iran of organizing a drone attack on an oil tanker in the Indian Ocean on Saturday (23/12/2023).

The accusation comes amid increasing tensions in the region sparked by the conflict between Hamas and Israel.

The attack on the ship resulted in no casualties and no serious damage.

In a statement to Reuters on Sunday, a US Department of Defense spokesperson claimed “Chem Pluto, a Liberian-flagged, Japanese-owned, Dutch-operated chemical tanker was hit by a one-way drone strike fired from Iran, approximately 200 nautical miles (370km) off the coast of India .” Iranian officials have not commented on the allegations.

The Indian Coast Guard said there were no casualties among the ship's 21 crew members, adding they managed to put out the fire on the ship after what it described as a “suspected drone attack”.

Meanwhile, British maritime security company Ambrey claimed the ship was “affiliated with Israel” without explaining the connection further.

Ambrey added that the tanker was on its way from Saudi Arabia to India.

“The attack resulted in the vessel sustaining structural damage and water… being carried into the vessel,” the company said.

The latest incident comes as Yemen's Houthi forces, who effectively rule the country, vowed to attack ships linked to Israel in response to the IDF's brutal attacks on Gaza.