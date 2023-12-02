Pensions, starting to be paid out on checks to counteract the effects of inflation

Starts today, December 1st,provision of the anti-inflation bonus, or the advance of the adjustment to calculate the equalization of pensions. It’s about the 0.8% which is needed to recover the effects of actual inflation in 2022, the rate amounts to 8.1%. More than 21 million retirees will get a bigger check along with the payment of all arrears for 2023, ranging from January to November.

Inflation indexation has increased in 2022. Last year, in fact, a check that amounted to one thousand euros per month obtained an increase of 73 euros (initially the revaluation was 7.3%). Currently the adjustment is 0.8%, approximately 8 euros, rising to approximately 1,081 euros. This is an increase of 81 euros in total, then 8 euros must be added for each monthly payment from January 2023 due to the adjustment. Furthermore, it is worth remembering that the executive signed a decree which provides for an inflation adjustment of pensions of 5.4% starting from January 1, 2024.

Pensions, the bonus for all groups

The 100% revaluation is guaranteed for pensions up to four times the INPS minimum payment, it is 2,101.52 euros gross per month. As for between four and five times the minimum, therefore up to 2,626.90 euros, it drops to 53%. While between 5 and 6 times the minimum, or up to 3,152.28 euros, at 47% and between 6 and 8 times the minimum, up to 4203.04 euros. At 37% between 8 and 10 times the minimum, up to 5,253.80 euros, and at 32% over 10 times the INPS minimum or from 5,254 euros gross. According to some rumors, the executive will review the mechanism in question in 2024. Indeed the revaluation that concerns the category between four and five times the minimum should rise from 85 to 90%.

Thanks to equalization principle, mechanism that aims to ensure pensioners an adequate and constant standard of living over time, the amount of the social security check is redefined every year based on the increase in the cost of living. This happens multiplying the amount received by the inflation rate detected.

