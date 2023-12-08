Pensions, the government’s move for doctors and nurses. Here is how article 33 of the maneuver changes

Just three days ago all medici they nurses of Italy had decided to fold their arms, general strike to protest against cuts to Public health decided by the government Melonsbut also for the rule that effectively prevented him from sliding, i.e. the early retirement. But there is important news on this point, the executive – as we read in Repubblica – has decided to take action maneuver. Change Article 33what cuts the pensions of 732 thousand public workers in twenty years, including doctors, local authority employees, teachers and bailiffs. A government amendment, approved by the Accounting Office, introduces three changes. The first two for everyone, the third only for doctors and nurses.



First, – continues Repubblica – all those who the requirements for the pension accrue of old and early age by December 31st. Second, all those who will – from 2024 onwards – retire to an old-age pension at 67 are excluded from the cut. Third, only for doctors and nurses who go in early retirement from next year (with 42 years and 10 months of contributions, one less for women): the cut is reduced by a 36th for each additional month at work. So the cut is reset to zero with 3 more years of work. The windows save 1.1 billion when fully operational. As much as is needed by the Accounting Department to cover the “safeguards” introduced with the amendment. All public employees who are placed ” are excluded from the cut, says the new article 33to office placement“.

