Pensions, payments postponed to January. But good news comes thanks to the revaluation

It is arriving in the next few days pension slip of January 2024. INPS is working to make these documents available on its portal. Although pay slips are generally visible by the 20th of the previous month, this time it may take a few more days.

Due to January 1st being a national holiday, pension payments will start on January 3rd, the first bankable day of the month. One positive news is that the amount of pensions should be higher due to a upward revaluation. Below is the detailed payment schedule based on surnames:

Wednesday 3 January 2024: surnames from A to B

Thursday 4 January 2024: surnames from C to D

Friday 5 January 2024: surnames from E to K

Monday 8 January 2024: surnames from L to O

Tuesday 9 January 2024: surnames from P to R

Wednesday 10 January 2024: surnames from S to Z

Those who receive the payment on a postal or bank account, or who withdraw their pension at a bank branch, can proceed with the withdrawal as early as January 3rd.

The pensions will see an increase in 2024, but the increase will not be uniform for everyone. In particular, the over 75 who receive a allowance lower than the minimum salary will see a smaller increase compared to the previous year. In 2023, those who received the minimum pension or below has benefited from an extraordinary increase, increased for those over 75 following the approval of the Meloni government. In 2024, the revaluation of minimum pensions will continue, but without distinction for those over 75, leading to a minimal difference.

Il revaluation rate of pensions is set at 5.4%, with the minimum threshold rising to 598.60 euros. There minimum pension can reach a maximum of 614.76 euros, only slightly higher than the previous year. If the 6.4% increase had been confirmed, the minimum pension would have reached 636.91 euros.

There are also other increases for those with an allowance of less than minimal treatment, applicable upon request. These increases vary based on age and contributions paid, with specific amounts at age 60, 65 and 70. The “one million increase” is one of these and can be requested before the age of 70, depending on the contributions paid.

