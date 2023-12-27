Giorgia Meloni and Giancarlo Giorgetti

Maneuver 2024, here are all the news. The text to be voted on in the Chamber on 29/12

Extension of the tax wedge cut for 2024 and Irpef which goes from 4 to 3 rates: these are the most important measures of the Budget law, approved on 22 December in the Senate, and which arrives in the Chamber to have the final green light on 29 December. Sunglasses, these two measures absorb half of the 28 billion euros allocated by the budget. The text that received the approval of the Senate consists of 109 articles and is armored. The majority in the Chamber will essentially only be able to approve it. The law confirms the cut in the tax wedge, already in force since July (6 points less for incomes up to 35 thousand euros and 7 for those up to 25 thousand). But the reduction will not be applied to thirteenth grades and is only financed for 2024.

Then, there is the new Irpefwhich goes from four to three rates, with the merging of the first two brackets (the 23% rate will be applied to incomes up to 28 thousand euros): the combined effect of the wedge and Irpef, according to the Treasury, will fill the envelopes employee pay up to 1,298 euros per year.

On the front pensions we return to Quota 103, but with penalties: the 62 years of age and 41 years of contributions remain, but the allowance will be recalculated with the contributory method and with a maximum monthly ceiling of approximately 2,250 euros. According to estimates, it will allow early retirement for 17 thousand people in 2024.

During the work in the Senate, the correction on the dispute also arrived tgarlic to healthcare personnel pensions, local authorities, judicial offices and teachers. The rights acquired as of 31 December 2023 will be preserved and old-age pensions will not be affected. No extensions on Superbonusbut the coupon on short-term rentals rises (to 26%, excluding however the first rental property) and large families will enjoy priority for accessing the first home mortgage fund.

The funds allocated (11.6 billion by 2032) for the Bridge over the Strait, with a reduction in the burdens borne by the State by 2.3 billion, recovered from the Development and Cohesion Fund. 40 million are allocated to measures against violence against womenbut VAT on nappies rises from 5% to 10%, as well as on powdered milk and female sanitary pads. Here comes huge deduction for permanent hires, which rises further for mothers or unemployed women, young people and former beneficiaries of Citizenship Income, up to 130%.

For companies, it comes 50% discount on taxes for those who return to produce in Italywhile the entry into force of the plastic and sugar tax is postponed to July 2024. The obligation to insure against catastrophes arrives. Resources also for contract renewals: 8 billion in two years for the renewal of PA contracts, and another 100 million to cover the union agreement on security force contracts. Expected the refinancing of the national health system (240 million for 2025 and 340 from 2026) and an increase in resources for the 2022-2024 contracts.

There is also an increase in the voucher for nursery school fees and the Fund to help the over 65 with low ISEE to support veterinary expenses. To address the shortage of staff in NHS companies and bodies and reduce waiting lists, the option to resort to increases in the hourly rates of additional services of medical staff is extended until 31 December 2026.

Change the tax credit for cinema, will be a maximum of 40%, but there is the possibility of reducing it or even excluding access to credit. He comes reduced the Rai license fee in the bill, which goes from 90 to 70 euros. On the education front, the resources for the provision of education are increased with an additional 36 million scholarships for students. Green light also given to the Italian Erasmus Fund, with a total investment of 10 million.

