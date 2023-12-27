Pensions 2024, with the revaluation from January expected increases of up to 130 euros

The Minister of Economy and Finance Giancarlo Giorgietti in agreement with the Minister of Labor and Social Policies Marina Elvira Calderone signed a decree establishing that starting from January 1, 2024 there will be a adjustment of pensions to inflation you seem to +5,4%. “The increase – states the Mef – which will be applied following current regulations, is based on the percentage change in the consumer price indices provided by Istat on 7 November 2023”.

The adjustment for pension equalization relating to 2022 inflation has been brought forward to 1st December 2023 and it was equal to the 0,8%. As regards the pensions 2024however, was set at 5.4% in line with the data provided byState.

However, the full increase will only concern those checks up to approximately 2,200 euros and they will be diversified up to a maximum of 130 euros in the groups with the highest number of pensioners:

up to 130.41 euros for checks up to 4-5 times the minimum (2,272.96 euros – 2,841.2 euros gross per month) up to 115.37 euros for checks up to 4,545.92 euros per month up to 97, 57 euros for checks up to 3,409.44 euros gross.