Suara.com – The Pelni Ship will also experience the passenger harvest during the Christmas 2023 and New Year 2024 holidays. The Pelni ship schedule that sails throughout the archipelago is also sought after by many travelers.

If you are one of them, pay attention to how to check Pelni ship schedules, reservations and ticket prices below.

How to Check Pelni Ship Schedules

Checking Pelni ship schedules can be accessed via the link https://pelni.co.id/reservasi-tiket. After that, follow the steps below.

1. Fill in the departure route to destination. For example, departing from Balikpapan to Makassar.

2. Enter the departure date.

3. Enter the number of tickets to be purchased. The details are divided into male adults, female adults, and babies aged 0 – 23 months. Children over this age must be included in an adult ticket.

4. Click Search Cruise then the departure schedule, ticket availability and prices will appear.

Suara.com carried out a simulation of purchasing tickets via the Pelni website for December 28 2023. As a result, there are KM Lembelu and KM Bukit Siguntang which will depart on that day and route.

Most tickets for economy class ex-cabins are sold out. The rest was sold for IDR 504,000. The ship departs at 21.00 WITA and arrives at the same time the next day.

If you don't want to bother checking on the website, PT Pelni also provides a Whatsapp messaging service to share information about ticket availability. For information regarding ship schedules, customers can also contact PELNI's WhatsApp contact at 0811-1621-162.

Apart from trips to cities throughout Indonesia, Pelni also provides tour packages to various exotic places throughout the archipelago. One of them is Labuan Bajo.

Ticket sales are carried out per package with a capacity of six people. The rate is around IDR 40 million for two days and one night. Prices will increase if you take a tour package with longer days.

According to the Pelni page, this state-owned company will take you to exotic places and hidden gems if you take this tour package.

For the two-day, one-night package, passengers will experience spending one day on a pinisi boat, visiting Komodo Island, visiting Padar Island, Pink Beach, Kalong Island and Manta Point. Packages without overnight stay are also provided in the form of full-day trips to Komodo Island, Padar Island and Pink Beach.

That is an explanation of how to check the Pelni ship schedule and information on the ticket ordering stages.

Contributor: Nadia Lutfiana Mawarni