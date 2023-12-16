Marisa cannot travel to Madrid because she has to stay taking care of her grandchildren and Pelayo has become very discouraged because he already had plans with her.

Trying to cheer up his father, Marcelino has encouraged him to go see his girlfriend in Salamanca. However, Pelayo, full of doubts, has thought that he could make her uncomfortable and, in addition, has shared her desire to be home to celebrate Christmas with her granddaughter, after so many years away.

Faced with this situation, Lola reminded him that Malena is improving and that she can work at the bar, making Pelayo reconsider his decision and go away for a few days, returning to Madrid for Christmas Eve.

Now, the innkeeper prepares to surprise Marisa and, thus, their love story continues.