Spain, 1940s. Franco’s regime needed to motorize the country to revive the industry, improve connections and, ultimately, try to lift the battered economy of a country that had just emerged from a civil war.

What they thought was the best solution was found in the National Institute of Industry (INI). Through him, they created Enasa (Empresa Nacional de Autocamiones, SA), taking advantage of the infrastructure that Hispano-Suiza had left in the country, after being forced to sell the company to the INI in what, in practice, was an expropriation.

The newly created company was to produce heavy transport vehicles. From their ships came the first Pegasus which, however, were actually slightly modified Hispano-Suiza 66G. As time went by, the legacy of the previous firm was diluted and the new managers moved forward with their projects.

Among these projects, the manufacturing of trucks was prioritized during the first years. But, as the years went by, a new vehicle began to gain weight. A project that ended up materializing in 1951 and was seen for the first time at the Paris Motor Show.

It was the Pegasus Z-102. The one known as the “Spanish Ferrari”.

How the Pegasus Z-102 was born

The project that was being developed and that saw the light of day in 1951 was the Pegaso Z-102. This sports car was intended as a way to make the brand known, both inside and outside the country.

The ultimate goal was based on a basic strategy in the automobile market: to create an aspirational vehicle that demonstrated everything that can be done as a manufacturer. In this way, vehicles are sold at an expensive price, with a lot of profitability to cover the expenses of smaller projects. And, at the same time, it manages to attract the eyes of potential investors. It is a movement with which you can earn money in two different ways.

The name that stands out in the history of Pegasus is Wilfredo Ricart. This Spanish engineer came to work at Alfa Romeo during the 1930s and even became Head of Special Operations. It was there, in Italy, where the Second World War surprised him and from where he returned in 1945 to take charge of the Center for Automotive Technical Studies (CETA).

Ricart had been tempted by the Studebaker company in the United States but finally ended up returning to Madrid, where he trained two dozen engineers with whom he had worked at Alfa Romeo to support the creations of the INI. From those heads came the Pegasus Z-102, which was shown for the first time in Paris.

Ricart was essential in the development of the Pegaso Z-102, contributing his knowledge acquired at Alfa Romeo and his work alongside Enzo Ferrari

The car quickly caught everyone’s attention. It is considered one of the most beautiful Spanish cars of all time but the truth is that Enasa only provided the Pegaso chassis. Then, external companies were the ones that built the sports car, so each unit is unique and highly valued.

What was a Ricart creation was the V8 engine that the Pegaso Z-102 had. The Spaniard had had dealings with the V12s that Alfa Romeo competed in and that Enzo Ferrari also used in his Scudería. In fact, he came to collaborate with the boss of Ferrari while he held the position of director of Project and Experience Services and head of competition at Alfa Romeo.

And Ricart himself had previously designed some engines that he sold to Hispano-Suiza, so his work in this field was more than proven. From all this came the propellants 2.5 liter, 2.8 liter and 3.2 liter V8 which were equipped with the Pegaso Z-102 until the end of production in 1957. These engines stood out for their performance and for having true rarities at the time, such as liquid sodium cooling of the exhaust valves.

The car, in one way or another, caught attention. Of the 86 units produced, 45 of them were signed by Bianchi Anderloni, owner of Carrozzeria Touring, which they say was Ricart’s preferred company to dress his cars. And it attracted so many eyes that Francisco Franco commissioned one to give to Eva Perón and another to Craveiro Lopes, military man and president of Portugal. One of them ended up in the hands of Baron Thyssen-Bornemisza and another was destined for the Dominican dictator Rafael Leónidas Trujillo.





His speed record and his love-hate story with Le Mans

As we said, the beauty of the Pegaso Z-102 was irremediably linked to the performance of the different coachbuilders. But the behavior of the vehicle changed little.

This behavior was great in a straight line. In fact, in 1953 it managed to beat the price of the fastest sports car in the world. The award as a consequence of the failure of Pegaso in the 1952 edition of Le Mans.

With the aim of gaining the maximum possible exposure, the company had created three units expressly to Le Mans. Its 24 hours of uninterrupted competition have always been considered a litmus test to demonstrate that a sports car delivers good performance while being reliable.

However, previous tests did not leave the Pegasus in a good position. Their engines had recurring problems with the spark plugs and their brakes had real overheating problems. As if that were not enough, it was an unstable car, which ended up convincing Ricart that it was necessary to withdraw the three entries for that edition of Le Mans.

Now, Enasa had a real problem. They had created a very expensive car and had been left without the public exposure that Le Mans gave. The solution was found in a straight line test. The car might be bad on a track but, on the open road, they were sure they had a super class.

With this objective in mind, near Vich they closed a road. There was one kilometer of acceleration, another to measure the maximum speed and another 700 meters to brake the car. After some modifications, the car was ready but the expected results were not achieved. The disappointment was greater for Celso Fernández, the pilot who made a second attempt and who claimed to have reached 250 km/h. However, the judges argued that the car had needed more than the initial kilometer to reach maximum speed and the record was invalidated.

That same year, Ricart took its Pegaso Z-102 to Belgium where, again, they dealt with reliability issues. For the test, a 2.5 kilometer road had been prepared on which the speed would be measured in a round trip. The objective was to exceed the 195 km/h that the Jaguar XK120 still had. But the first attempt was unsuccessful.

Once again, Celso Fernández put on his work overalls but in his attempt he failed to exceed 220 km/h. Surprised, the team discovered that two spark plugs were damaged and that the engine was losing power. Desperate, they decided to use a model with a Spyder body. The car was not prepared for the occasion and the result was once again disappointing.

But the team had arrived with the firm intention of taking the speed record. After changing the tires and some small adjustments, Fernández launched himself in a straight line and in two passes he established a new speed record: 245 km/h. It was, let’s not forget, 1953.

The title did not last long for Enasa. In fact, Jaguar was on the verge of taking the title from him that same day, alerted to the Spanish attempt. However, it would be a Mercedes 300 SL that in 1954 raised the bar to 250 km/h.

That year, 1953, Ricart tried again at Le Mans. That time, the team did compete with two vehicles in the French test but they did not start. The curse with Le Mans was repeated. In fact, Enasa should have arrived with three vehicles at the French circuit but one of the engines burst shortly before on the test bench. And to that we must add that the projected bodies arrived late.

The accumulation of problems became evident in training. Pegaso had achieved a more stable car but the problem with the brakes was major. In fact, one of his cars was trying to fix this problem in the pits when Juan Jover, aboard the other unit, crashed on the finish line and was ejected in the violent accident. The pilot even came close to losing a leg in the hospital, as amputation was considered to save his life.

Ricart had no choice but to, once again, abandon and accept that the Pegaso Z-102 did not seem like a car made for Le Mans. He did participate in other competitions, such as the famous Panamericana, but he never returned to the French circuit.

The history of the model ends in 1957. It was replaced by the Pegaso Z-103, but it is a model that never attracted as much interest as the sports car in this article. To put an end to it in the worst way, Enasa produced its last sports car in 1958 but, in addition, the plans and all the technical work were destroyed, as it was considered that the model never managed to amortize its cost.

If you want more information about this model, Catalan television produced Memoria de un espejismo, where its entire story is told.

In Xataka | What happened to Pegaso: from making simple trucks to creating the fastest supercar in the world

Photos | Rutger van der Maar y Txemari. (Navarra).