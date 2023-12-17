The Portuguese Socialist Party (PS) on Saturday elected former Infrastructure Minister Pedro Nuno Santos as its new general secretary and candidate in March elections. Santos took 62 percent of the votes, beating Interior Minister Jose Luis Carneiro, considered more moderate. His election followed the resignation of former party leader and Prime Minister Antonio Costa, who left office a month ago following an investigation into alleged illegalities in his government's handling of green energy projects. For this reason, early general elections will be held on 10 March 2024.

Pedro Nuno Santos comes from the left wing of the party and is known for coordinating the creation of Antonio Costa's first government in 2015, which was possible thanks to external support from far-left parties such as the Portuguese Communist Party. According to the latest polls ahead of the elections, the consensus for his party is equal to that of the centre-right Social Democratic Party (PSD), led by Luis Montenegro, while the far-right Chega party is growing, in third place.

