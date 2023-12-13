The guests who illuminated the set of El Hormiguero on this special night were Pedro Alonso and Begoña Vargas. The actors have been on the program to present their latest project and spend an unforgettable night full of moments.

After the interview, it is Trancas y Barrancas’s turn to carry out their usual and bizarre section. On this occasion, the ants wanted to test how much the actors know each other in a test called: Me x you, you x me.

In it, Pedro and Begoña have had to show how much time they have spent together on filming, facing super secret questions about each other. “You’re at your best!” the guest said to her partner when she saw that she didn’t fail any of the questions. Press play to see this great moment!