“From Saturday 23 December to Sunday 7 January no homework for students”. And “considering that teachers will assign them, I invite parents to 'civil disobedience': not make their children do their homework and when they return to school on Monday 8 January they explain the reason with transparency, taking responsibility, without inventing excuses or 'illnesses' ghost' because in that case it would be uneducational. By explaining the meaning of this choice to justify undone tasks, children and young people will understand even more how much their parents want them to experience this period intensely. A period that generates memories that a person will be indelible for a lifetime.” The appeal was launched by pediatrician Italo Farnetani, full professor of pediatrics at the Ludes University-United Campus of Malta. “In this period – he underlines to Adnkronos Salute – it is important to experience the holidays in complete freedom, being able to absorb and incorporate all the positivities that emerge from this particular period”.

“Let's ask ourselves a question – he continues – Why is there this long holiday period at Christmas, traditionally 2 weeks? Certainly not to make a long bridge or to save energy by not turning on the heating in schools. The real reason is to favor the families and people, ensuring that school commitment (i.e. the public and collective role of pupils) does not interfere with the private and family sphere, so that families can move around, visit relatives if they are far from home, to have the opportunity to live this holiday period freely. The tasks under the tree are therefore an interference – he points out – they break into the family and represent a contradiction”.

For Farnetani there is also a 'technical' reason to avoid them, linked to effectiveness. “Doing homework 'in fits and starts', between a slice of panettone or pandoro, freshly unwrapped presents and a visit to the grandparents, is not an effective and efficient way of studying, on the contrary it encourages distraction and discontinuity. The 'stop and go' 'is a way of interrupting that continuity at all levels. This is why homework becomes a contradiction to the purposes of the holiday period.” (continued)