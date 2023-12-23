The words of Pecco Bagnaia

Pecco Bagnaia like Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez? The person concerned says no for now: “I still need a few World Cups to reach their level, but winning two in a row was fantastic, it takes you to a higher level, and I mustn't stop here. I must continue to believe in it and try to always do better.”

“This time, in my opinion, I am even happier than I was last year, even if now I just feel very alone tired – he added to La Stampa -. Winning in the last race? I don't like that it has to end always like this, but it's been happening for two years.”

“Finding yourself at the bottom helps you to give your best even more, it's not something I'm looking for, but it also happened this year and I can say that these are the moments in which you learn the most”, concluded 'Pecco', the only in addition to Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez who triumphed in MotoGP two years in a row.