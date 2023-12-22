After five consecutive 1-1 draws in the league, the Nerazzurri beat the Italian champions: the captain, Kamate, Di Maggio and Akinsanmiro scored. Sarr absent, summoned by Inzaghi

Chivu's Inter Primavera is back in the league. After the draw in the derby last Sunday – the fifth consecutive 1-1 in the competition – the Nerazzurri swept away the Italian champions, winning 4-1 in Lecce with a symbolically important result: a huge success against the team that holds the tricolor sewn on the chest, an objective that Inter baby fans believe in more and more. A good victory that came despite the absence of Amadou Sarr, who remained in Milan because he was part of the first team after Lautaro Martinez's injury.

stankovic unlocks

—

Spinaccè for Sarr is the only change in formation for Chivu compared to the derby. The coach relies on the typical team to face the Italian champions, whose ranking is complicated (fourth from last place in the standings) but who go into the match against Inter with 10 points gained in the last four championship games. The match is balanced in the early stages: it is played mainly in midfield, the Nerazzurri show up near Borbei with Di Maggio and Spinaccè with conclusions that do not create particular apprehension for the Salento players. The match was uncorked by champion play: a splendid free kick from captain Stankovic on the half hour, a chipped crossbar and the opening goal.

between dilaga

—

We go to half-time with the score 1-0 for Inter, but the equalizer arrives at the start of the second half: Calligaris's uncertain exit in the 48th minute, Pascalau beats him with a header. Game that comes back into question, but only for a few seconds: in the 51st minute it is Kamate, with a winning diagonal, who brings Chivu's team back ahead. A goal that depresses Lecce, who, as if that wasn't enough, are hit again shortly after: in the 55th minute Di Maggio recovers the ball, points to the penalty area and with a great right-footed shot beats Borbei. This is the midfielder's second consecutive goal after the one scored in the derby. The match, in fact, ends here: in the end there is also joy for Akinsanmiro, who deflects Kamate's shot into the net. Inter regain the three points in the championship a month and a half after the last time: however the other matches go, the Nerazzurri will end the 15th matchday ahead of everyone.

