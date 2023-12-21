Peaches, the song by Bowser and Jack Black from Super Mario Bros. The Movie, will not be nominated for the Oscar for Best Song, as it does not make it among the 15 finalists.

Super Mario Bros. The Movie is the second movie highest grossing of 2023, behind Barbie, and in addition to enchanting Mario fans of all ages, it was a viral phenomenon due to the song Peaches of Bowser (Jack Black).

Jack Black, who in addition to being an actor is a singer in the band Tenacious D, played Bowser, who sang a hilarious ballad to his beloved Princess Peach. Peaches, Peaches, Peaches…

Many expected Peaches to be nominated for the Oscar for Best Song, But there has been no luck. Today the Hollywood Academy has announced the finalists in 10 categories, including Best song. And Peaches isn't there.

The 15 finalist songs for Best Song at the 2024 Oscars

“It Never Went Away” de “American Symphony” “Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven)” de “Asteroid City” “Dance The Night” de “Barbie” “I’m Just Ken” de “Barbie” “What Was I Made For?” de “Barbie” “Keep It Movin’” de “The Color Purple” “Superpower (I)” de “The Color Purple” “The Fire Inside” de “Flamin’ Hot” “High Life” de “Flora and Son” “Meet In The Middle” de “Flora and Son” “Can’t Catch Me Now” de “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” de “Killers of the Flower Moon” “Quiet Eyes” de “Past Lives” “Road To Freedom” de “Rustin” “Am I Dreaming” de “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Finalists for Best Score at the Oscars 2024

“American Fiction” “American Symphony” “Barbie” “The Boy and the Heron” “The Color Purple” “Elemental” “The Holdovers” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” “Killers of the Flower Moon” “Oppenheimer” “Poor Things” “Saltburn” “Society of the Snow” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” “The Zone of Interest”

Of these 15 finalists (via Next Best Picture) the academics will vote in January and choose five songs, which will be the ones that are finally nominated, although only one can win at the gala on March 10, 2024.

There are many Barbie songs (Dua Lipa's but also those by Rian Gosling as Ken, from The Color Purple, from The Hunger Games or from Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse.

A disappointment for fans of the Mario movie, because the song Jack Black Peachesdespite its comic nature and only lasting 1:35, has garnered several nominations for best song at the Golden Globes, the prestigious Critics Choice and the Hollywood Music in Media Awards.

