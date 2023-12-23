Jack Black's song is finally left out of being a possible candidate for Best Original Song.

As happens every year with the end of the last few months, the film and television awards season is approaching and among them, the most important ceremony: the Oscar gala, which seems to be this year it will not have Jack Black singing your song Peachesalthough we may see Ryan Gosling on stage as his Barbie character.

Well, as different media outlets in the United States have reported, Jack Black's song for the Super Mario Bros. movie has been officially left out of the Oscar race as it was not chosen in the first screening of the Hollywood Film Academy for future candidates.

On the other hand, the one who has been luckier is the Barbie movie, that has managed to pass with three songs that could become candidates for Best Song: Dance The Night by Dua Lipa, What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish and, of course, I'm Just Ken played by Ryan Gosling, who has just released the new Christmas version of him.

EAmong the 15 possible candidates who have passed in front of Peaches, There is also the original song from the new Hunger Games movie, the one from The Moon Killers and two from the new version of The Color Purple, as well as the new song from Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse.

Bad news for Sony

Although this does not mean that the Super Mario Bros. movie will be left out of the Oscars, it does mean that It is a setback for Sony, since, although it is likely that the film will be nominated for Best Animated Filmit is also very possible that it does not have another category in which it can enter, so it will no longer be a film nominated twice for the Oscars.

Well, although some animated films have managed to sneak into categories such as Best Screenplay or even Best Picture, it is very likely that the film Super Mario Bros don't enter any of these. Not like Barbie, she could achieve the feat of films like Titanic and cross the barrier of 10 nominations.