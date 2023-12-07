The wait is over! Pantone, the authority in color communication, has announced that “Peach Fuzz”, a soft peach tone, will be the color trend of the year 2024. This color, described by Pantone as “a soft shade of peach whose spirit embraces and enriches mind, body and heart,” promises to set the tone in various areas.

According to Pantone, Peach Fuzz is more than just a hue; It is a warm and welcoming tone that symbolizes connection with others. Its presentation is subtly sensual, communicating a message of care, sharing, community and collaboration. This nuance, identified as PANTONE 13-1023, is presented as a gift to the senses, creating a symbiotic relationship between taste, sight, touch and aroma.

The paradox of Pantone’s color of the year prediction arises when questioning whether it is a genuine prediction or a cultural imposition. Although based on anticipated fashion collections and various factors, the advertisement itself can influence its adoption by brands, making it a self-affirming trend. Is it really a market choice or a direction dictated by fashion?

Pantone announced that the so-called “Peach Fuzz”, a peach tone, will be the color of the year 2024. BALMAIN

Explaining the choice of Peach Fuzz, Pantone highlights its significance and suitability to define the coming year. This thoughtful approach was evident at the end of 2020, when Pantone chose two colors, yellow and gray, representing a necessary ray of sunshine after the pandemic crisis.

The impact of Pantone’s color of the year extends beyond fashion; it seeps into beauty, architecture and interior design. In the world of beauty, looks that exude tenderness and femininity are expected, while in architecture and interior design, Peach Fuzz will create welcoming spaces.

Pantone’s proposal for 2024 is, without a doubt, intriguing. With Peach Fuzz taking center stage, this friendly hue is expected to easily integrate into various spheres, defining the aesthetic and feel of the coming year. This ad is not only a look at upcoming fashion, but also at the cultural influence that color can exert on multiple aspects of our daily lives.

