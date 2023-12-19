A surprising appearance in James Gunn's storyboards reveals an unexpected crossover between Eagly and another of his best films

The entertainment world received a major surprise when James Gunn, director of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, shared an unexpected detail in his storyboards. In a surprising twist, Eagly, Peacemaker's bald eagle and pet from the DC universe, made a cameo in the latest installment of the Guardians of the Galaxy saga.

An artistic crossover between universes

In Threads, Gunn published a sketch where, in the midst of a stampede of animals released from the High Evolutionary laboratories, Eagly can be seen flying with panache. This pencil drawing, although simple, is faithful to the final scene of the film, where the protagonists of the Marvel Cinematic Universe run alongside a herd of animals, each one carrying a different one.

Gunn, in his post, highlighted two animal “Easter eggs”: “Here's a fun one from Guardians 3 (other fun facts about this scene: that's Eagly above making a cameo and our executive producer Simon Hatt's dog, River, down at the end)”. This inclusion not only shows Gunn's affection for his creations, but also a bridge between the cinematic worlds of Marvel and DC.

Peacemaker and his faithful winged companion

Eagly, a character in DC Studios' Peacemaker series, was introduced in January 2022. The series, written, created and co-directed by Gunn, follows the adventures of Christopher Smith/Peacemaker, played by John Cena, and his loyal eagle. bald spot. The first season, which concluded in February 2022, was followed by the announcement of a second season, although still without a release date.

Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 not only surprises with this crossover, but also marks the end of Gunn's collaboration with Marvel Studios. The film completes Rocket Raccoon's story, taking him back to the laboratory where he was tortured. Along with the other Guardians, Rocket undertakes a rescue mission, freeing other creatures from a similar fate.

A symbol of creative union

The appearance of the DC eagle in Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 is not just a simple cameo; represents a symbolic act of union between two giant cinematographic universes. This bald eagle, more than a pet in “Peacemaker,” has become an icon of Gunn's characteristic inventiveness and humor. Gunn's ability to weave elements from different franchises demonstrates a unique creative vision, capable of transcending the barriers between DC and Marvel. This fusion, although brief, is a nod to fans of both universes, offering a moment of delight and surprise on the big screen.

Eagly's presence in this crossover not only highlights the importance of secondary characters, but also opens the door to future collaborations between universes. The positive reaction from fans to this cameo shows the potential to explore more interactions between characters from different sagas. Eagly, with his CGI nature and charisma, has proven to be a beloved character with audiences, which could inspire creators to include more of these creative surprises in future productions. The expectation now is to see if other characters will follow in Eagly's footsteps, crossing cinematic boundaries to the delight of viewers.

While we wait for more details about the second season of Peacemaker, the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy is available on Disney+. Peacemaker, meanwhile, can be enjoyed on Max, giving fans a unique opportunity to see Eagly before his unexpected appearance in the Marvel universe.