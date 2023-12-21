In this article, HobbyConsolas may receive a commission from your purchases. More information.

In the gaming universe, having the right equipment can mean the difference between an epic victory and a forgettable defeat. And when it comes to moving games, the ASUS ROG Ally Z1 Extreme It is not just an option: it is every player's dream come true.

Now, with a 100 euro discount at PcComponentes, this portable console is available to more players than ever.

Portable game console with Windows 11, 7-inch screen, AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme and 16GB of RAM.

A new horizon in portable gaming

with his 120 Hz Full HD screenyou'll not only see the worlds of your favorite games with stunning clarity, but you'll also enjoy fluidity and responsiveness that will fully immerse you in the action. The ergonomics of the console have been carefully designed to ensure that no matter how long your gaming session is, your comfort comes first.

But the ROG Ally doesn't stop there. Its ability to transform into a whole-home entertainment system makes it an exceptionally versatile device. Connect it to a TV, pair multiple controllers and suddenly you have a sofa console capable of offering fun for everyone.

Technology and performance at the service of the player

Where the ASUS ROG Ally really shines is in its performance. Powered by the APU Ryzen Z1 Extreme de AMDthis machine is a beast capable of handling AAA games with ease, ensuring that you have the power to enjoy your favorite titles to the fullest.

And with upscaling technologies such as FidelityFX Super Resolution and Radeon Super Resolutionyou can expect fast frame rates without sacrificing image quality.

As for the game library, the sky is the limit. Compatible with platforms such as Steam, Xbox Game PassEpic y GOG, you will have access to a vast universe of games. And with Armory Crate's special game library, organizing and running your games from one place is easier than ever.

Security and customization are also essential on the ROG Ally. With Features like Windows Hello and parental controls, your data and your family are protected. And with the ability to remap and customize buttons, you can make the console perfectly fit your gaming style.

An offer you can't miss

Originally at 699 euros, the ASUS ROG Ally Z1 Extreme is now available for 100 euros less at PcComponentes. This offer not only puts one of the most powerful portable consoles on the market within your reach, but also opens the door to an unprecedented world of games.

Whether you're looking for the next generation in portable gaming, a family entertainment console, or simply the best device to enjoy your games on the go, the ROG Ally is an unmatched choice.

Don't miss the opportunity to immerse yourself in the future of gaming with the ASUS ROG Ally Z1 Extreme. With PcComponentes dropping this deal bomb, it's clear that these consoles are flying. Secure yours before it's too late.

In this article, Hobbyconsolas receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here.

Learn how we work at Hobbyconsolas.