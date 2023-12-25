Suara.com – Presidential candidate Anies Baswedan responded to a joke by PBNU General Chair Yahya Cholil Staquf alias Gus Yahya who said that the number one vice presidential candidate, Muhaimin Iskandar, would not win the 2024 election.

“For us, the important thing is to try and do it. We are quite sure that day by day there are more and more views that change is needed,” said Anies in a written statement received in Jakarta, Monday (25/12/2023).

This was conveyed by Anies after making a pilgrimage to KH's grave. Bisri Mustofa in Rembang Regency, Central Java, Monday.

Anies said that observing the potential for winning in the 2024 presidential election can be carried out by observers, and anyone has the right to provide comments regarding the dynamics of the contestation.

Anies said that currently what he and Muhaimin need to do is socialize the ideas and thoughts put forward by the Coalition for Change to society.

“Our job now as candidates is to go around socializing ideas and thoughts. Anyone has the right to provide comments and predictions,” he said.

As previously reported, Gus Yahya met Cak Imin at the Krapyak Islamic Boarding School, Yogyakarta on Saturday (23/12). On that occasion he teased Cak Imin because it was his first time coming to the Haul Kyai Haji Muhammad Almunawwir event at the Krapyak Islamic Boarding School.

He said that Cak Imin could consistently attend haul events even though he was not elected in the 2024 presidential election.

"If Pak Muhaimin remembers me just this time, hopefully after this Istiqomah will be present in the haul, even if he doesn't win he will still come," said Gus Yahya.