PayPal enters the cryptocurrency market by launching its stablecoin: PayPal USD (PYUSD). Pegged to the dollar at par, it is issued by the Paxos Trust Company and is “backed 100% by U.S. dollar deposits, as well as short-term Treasury bills and similar cash equivalents.”

PayPal users will be able to purchase it, transfer them to other digital wallets, convert them into other cryptocurrencies, use them to pay online or to pay money to loved ones, the Californian group said in a press release.

The Ethereum-based token will soon be available to PayPal users in the United States. It is the first time that a large financial company has issued its own stablecoin.