Suara.com – Have you paid your BPJS Health contributions? Don’t be late, now there is a practical and easy way to pay for BPJS Health via BRImo.

As is known, the BRImo application is a mobile banking service from BRI that makes it easier for customers to access banking services.

Starting from transfers, checking balances, transactions and bill payments, can be done easily and quickly via the BRImo application.

Including paying BPJS Health contributions via BRImo which is now more practical without having to go to an ATM machine. Everything can be done from anywhere and at any time.

Make sure you have registered and activated the BRI mobile banking service called BRImo. Then download and install the BRImo application on your cellphone.

How to Pay BPJS Health via BRImo

The following is summarized by Suara.com, how to pay BPJS Health more easily and practically via the BRImo application for you.

Open the BRImo application on your cellphone. Login with your username and password. On the main page of the BRImo application, select the “Other” menu. Select the “BPJS” menu. Select “New Payment”. Enter your BPJS Health virtual account number. Enter your BRImo PIN. Confirm payment.

Apart from that, make sure you only download the BRImo application from the Google Play Store for Android cellphone users or from the Apple App Store for iPhone users.

That’s how to pay BPJS Health via BRImo easily and quickly. Armed with the BRImo application, everything becomes easier.