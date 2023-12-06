As usual, the Humble Bundle offers us game packages that, on the one hand, help a charity and also help gamers by allowing them to save up to hundreds of dollars on titles. And this time it is the turn of fans of the JRPG genre, who can, for only $15 dollars, get a package of 7 games of this type, as well as a discount coupon for a DLC. All this valued at $170 dollars, making it an unmissable promotion for fans of these games.

On the page of this Humble Bundle, we are invited to help in the fight against type 1 diabetes with this game package, designed especially for JRPG lovers. Promotion that will go to help JDRF, which is a non-profit organization, which funds research into type 1 diabetes, in addition to providing a wide range of community and activist services to the population suffering from this disease.

You can read: On Steam, 42% of gamers prefer Windows 11, 50% use 16GB of RAM and the RTX 3060 remains the favorite

This charity bundle is divided into several parts with different prices, which is already common in offers of this type on Humble Bundle. In this case there are two, starting with one that has a value of $10 dollars, for which the following four games are delivered:

Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising

And if we pay at least $15 dollars, we can get all the games that are part of the JRPG title pack and a coupon for a DLC. This is how, in addition to the four previously mentioned, the following games are added:

Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga A 45% off coupon for the Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga DLC

This JRPG Humble Bundle will be available until December 21, 2023, so you still have time to purchase it and save many dollars on games by following this link.

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord