The Paw Patrol the Movie is an animated film that was released in international cinemas in 2013 and was a success among children. This 2023, 10 years later, The Paw Patrol Super Movie will be released in style. You can take a look at our article about all the details of the Supermovie, as well as access exclusive material from it.

At the moment the film has a widely spread viewing rate both in Spain and in Latin America and we can see it both in the Netflix platform like Paramount+. The film has been one of the most watched in animation in 2023, further expanding the name of the film. PAW Patrol around the world.

But what interests us in this note (apart from the next Paw Patrol game for Nintendo Switch), is where to legally watch the Paw Patrol Movie. The original 2013 film is available completely legally on the following sites:

This is the synopsis official from the film released in 2013:

“When a magical meteorite lands in Adventure City, it gives the PAW Patrol pups superpowers, transforming them into The MIGHTY PUPS! For Skye, the youngest of the team, her new powers are a dream come true. But things get worse when the pups’ archrival, Humdinger, escapes from prison and teams up with Victoria Vance, a meteorite-obsessed mad scientist, to steal superpowers and become supervillains. With the fate of Adventure City at stake, the Mighty Pups must stop the supervillains before it’s too late, and Skye must learn that even the smallest pup can make a difference.”

Latest news from the Paw Patrol

The Paw Patrol is being a phenomenon in the world of entertainment. With an increasingly extensive community, the franchise expanded at the beginning of the year with its Team Rubble spin-off. In addition, Paramount has been very active in future projects and the promotion of the most famous animated puppy saga in the world and in recent years.

During these days we have received new news about PAW Patrol and its universe. Below we leave you a small list for you to take a look at: