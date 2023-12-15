Ahead of schedule following his knee injury on November 6, the Frenchman will be on the bench at the Olimpico. The Dutchman returns in 8 days, while Dumfries can be present for the away match in Genoa on the 29th

Andrea Ramazzotti

December 15th – 7.11pm – MILAN

The confirmation came in today's training: Benjamin Pavard worked with the team throughout the session and will be called up for Sunday evening's away match in Rome against Lazio. He will start from the bench because he still has to sweat on the pitch in search of the best physical condition, but his recovery is important especially with Cuadrado who will have surgery next week on his Achilles tendon. Only therapies instead for Dumfries and De Vrij: the latter seems slightly ahead of his compatriot and the former Lazio player will probably be among those called up on Saturday for the match at the Meazza against Lecce. Dumfries, on the other hand, has a red circle on Friday 29th and the away match at Genoa.

