Injuries to the defenders and the winger deprived the coach of three fundamental players, but the Nerazzurri machine still tries to run wonderfully. The objective remains to recover the three before Christmas

Adriano Seu

December 14, 2023 (change at 10:02) – MILAN

Sailing with the wind at your back even in stormy seas. This is what Inzaghi's Inter are trying to do, capable of extricating themselves even from the misfortunes of an overly crowded infirmary. Because the recent returns of Bastoni and Cuadrado have simply lowered the level of an emergency that persists due to the forced stops of three top players such as Pavard, De Vrij and Dumfries. In fact, three starters of capital importance for the defensive structure and the balance of the right lane despite the fact that the substitutes have so far almost always performed admirably, often guaranteeing a similar performance to that of the absent ones. Darmian's consistency and versatility combined with Bisseck's attitude and hunger proved to be the main winning weapons to make up for the heavy absences of the Frenchman and the Dutch centre-back, but Inzaghi rightly can't wait to have everyone back available to say enough is enough to “balancing”.

PAVARD

—

The first to return, in all likelihood, will be one of the flagships of the summer transfer market and Inzaghi rightly can't wait. Despite the 675 minutes played so far, the former Bayern player has already made it clear what he's made of by winning over the coach and fans in his very first outings, starting from the capital tests in complicated matches such as those against Benfica, Salzburg, Roma and Turin. The seven goals scored last season in Munich make it clear what the Frenchman's contribution and specific weight could be in a system like Inzaghi's, where the insertions and projections of the defensive arms are frequent (and often lethal). The harmony with the rest of the group revealed by the nice little scene at the end of the clash against Udinese says a lot about the central role that Pavard already holds in the locker room, thanks to the personality and solidity demonstrated from the beginning. With him on the pitch, Inter have conceded just four goals so far, half of which in the unfortunate afternoon against Bologna, when however the blackout was collective. For the rest, the former Bayern man has always been impeccable. To Inzaghi's joy, his return after his knee injury on November 4th is now a matter of days.

THE FREE

—

Numbers in hand, the absence of the Dutch center back weighs even more than that of Pavard. Because what we saw until December 3rd, the day of the injury to the adductor in his left leg which relegated him to the pits, was a De Vrij worthy of his best days. The 13 appearances he made, seven of which as a starter without ever being replaced, certify the newfound importance of the Dutch centre-back who had risen in the hierarchy after Acerbi's arrival. In this first part of the season, De Vrij has also impressed with his versatility, managing to cover all defensive roles with equal effectiveness, from that of pure central defender to that of wingman, both on the right (four times) and on the left. The playing time given to him by Inzaghi says that he is currently the tenth most used player in the squad, practically a starter in all respects, thanks to a level that recalls that of the season crowned with the scudetto.

DUMFRIES

—

The bad luck also blocked the other Dutchman, one of the most brilliant players of the last four months. The two goals and four assists scored so far by Dumfries have alternated with pearls in the national team, projecting him onto the podium of the best wingers in the world between September and October. The former PSV player gave the best version of himself, contributing to heavy victories such as those against Benfica, Monza, Cagliari and Turin; he was the protagonist in the sumptuous 5-1 defeat against Milan; he proved to be a precious weapon in the first three European outings, those necessary to bring home the pass to the round of 16; in general, the winger from Rotterdam is one of the happiest notes of this Inter team, among the players with the highest average rating and with a market price that has risen significantly after the temporary decline last summer. In the current Inter's game economy, Dumfries is a key player due to his ability to create numerical superiority, attack depth and trigger the ThuLa, reasons why Inzaghi can't wait to be able to throw him back into the fray. Barring unforeseen circumstances, it will also be before Christmas.

