The host of the program “Ventaneando”, Where is Chapoy?is generating several reactions after sharing a political message with a view to the 2024 elections, when Mexico will have an election day in which a new president will be elected after the departure of the current President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Chapoy, who heads the showbiz program on TV Azteca, wrote a message on his X account, formerly Twitter, in which He calls on middle class people not to go on vacation or celebrate any family party so that they can go vote instead.

His message reads: “If you know that for 2024, there is a long weekend from May 31 to June 2, it is a strategy for the middle class to go on vacation, and not vote. It must be emphasized that the June 2, do not go on vacation, no weddings, 15 years, baptisms, 3 years, etc. is the day to save Mexico…”.

Pati Chapoy has provoked various criticisms after publishing her electoral message, netizens They point out his errors by accentuating some words, others recommend that he “not get involved in politics” and “not go out to defend his boss Ricardo Salinas Pliego.”

“You’re scared… @RicardoBSalinas, but not sending your henchmen will prevent you from drinking chocolate and paying what you owe, evader”; Others question her about the supposed bridge she talks about in her message.

“Save Mexico? Oh Pati! Better continue devoting yourself to cheap gossip. It’s your thing and you do it well. Not politics, please!”, it reads.

Others, with memes, mocked Chapoy’s message, who, although he does not do so frequently, sometimes gives his opinion on political and social issues in Mexico.

