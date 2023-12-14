Singer Patti Smithnicknamed the “godmother of punk“, set off alarms among her followers after it was reported that she had been suddenly hospitalized in Bologna, Italywhere he was touring the country with his show “A tour of Italian Days“.

After a few hours, the renowned artist recovered favorably and was discharged from the region's public hospital this Wednesday. She remained under observation for 24 hours after developing symptoms on Tuesday.

“After a brief period of observation in Emergency Medicine at the Maggiore Hospital of the Azienda USL in Bologna, Patti Smith was discharged today in good health“said the hospital in a statement published on its website.

In addition, They expressed their desire to see her on stage soon.but not before reminding her of the importance of staying at rest, as indicated in the official document that includes a photograph of the famous woman with the medical team.

This same image was posted on the social networks of Pattiwhere he thanked the hospital and doctors worldwide.

“I also want to thank everyone. to send messages of love and concern. I'm resting, as the doctor ordered“, was read next to the post.

Due to the incident, Patti had to cancel the presentation she had scheduled at the Duse theater on December 12 and the same thing happened with the commitments she had planned for the next few days.

“It is with great regret that we inform the kind public that the Patti Smith concert scheduled for December 14th in it Malibran Theater in Venice cannot be done. The signing of free entry provided for in Milanhe December 15in the Rizzoli bookshop“, they explained.

The artist also apologized for the upset she may have caused her followers. Smith had performed at Modena Cathedral on Saturday night as part of an eight-date Italian tour.

