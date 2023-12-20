Under the slogan “We are Music”, The International Music Fair (FIM GDL), In collaboration with UDG culture y Esmerarte Industrias Creativasis ready to demonstrate the power that music has to create community. The dates are agreed: between February 28 and March 2, 2024. The Santander Performing Arts Ensemble will once again become the epicenter of music in Mexicowith two stellar events open to the public for its opening and closing: “Correspondences” y “PortAmérica Latitudes”.

“Correspondences” is a collaborative project between Soundwalk Collective and Patti Smith that has spanned over 10 years and across multiple geographies, discovering the sound footsteps left by poets, filmmakers, revolutionaries and extraordinary events that have occurred in specific places.

After its world premiere at the National Center for the Arts in Colombia, “Correspondences” will arrive in Mexico for the first time in two formats: the first of them will be the performance of FIM GDL, to be held on February 28 and whose tickets will be available soon; the second, a multichannel installation that rotates around experimental sound creation, a musical space that Patti Smith inhabits with her poetry and voice. This immersive audiovisual experience highlights the destructive impact of weapons, the human mark on the environment and the resilience of nature and It can be visited for free between February 28 and March 17 in Room 3 of the Santader Performing Arts Complex.

On the other hand, the second edition of PortAmérica Latitudes will be helda festival that music and gastronomy. With more than a decade of history in Galicia, the PortAmérica festival is a bridge of exchange that revolves around these two profound and ancestral cultural manifestations. More than a festival, Port America is a experience to discover the sounds and flavors of Latin America. In November 2022, END GDL closed its activities with the first edition of the festival outside of Spain: PortAmérica Latitudes.

That experience will have a new edition in FIM GDL 2024 and the first artists of both arts are already confirmed. On the flavor side, Pepe Solla, Begoña Rodrigo and Maca de Castro will represent Spain; Catalina Vélez, from Colombia; Pía Salazar, for Ecuador and, from Mexico, Fabian Delgado, Francisco Ruano, Xrysw Ruelas, Iván Ibarra and Edgar Nuñez will play as locals. On the sound side, the first preview of the line up includes Marilia Monzón and Carlos Sadness, for Spain; Jorge Drexler, representing Uruguay; Nidia Góngora, from Colombia, and Caloncho and Son Rompe Pera, on the Mexican side.

FIMPRO, the space for music industry professionals

Between both events, the most important meeting of professionals in Mexico, FIMPROwill display all its usual activities: conferences, work tables, networking, speed meetings and a robust series of showcases. Industry leaders from Mexico and Latin America come together to discover and shape the future of music in each of their spaces, fostering a dialogue that goes beyond musical notes: sustainability, innovation and cultural and social development are its pillars fundamental.

For this edition, FIMPRO will be home to four highly relevant meetings: the World Wide Independent Network, dedicated to stamps; the meeting of the Network of Music Supervisors; he Meeting of Public Festivals of Latin America and an excellent work table in which the relationship between music and artificial intelligence will be addressed. In addition to these meetings we have the Conversation: Correspondences Soundwalk Collective with Patti Smith, while Jorge Drexler and Steve Albini will offer conferences about their careers and inspiration.

Of course, the showcases will also enrich the days of FIMPROwith delegations of artists from Argentina, Spain, Chile, Canada y Mexico. The projects in our country will be a sample of what was found during the Conexión México tour, with representatives from Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Mazatlán, Monterrey, Tijuana and Xalapa.

