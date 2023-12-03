Will we see Patrick Stewart again as Charles Xavier / Professor X in a Marvel movie? The veteran actor responds.

After the movie Logan (2017) we thought we would see Hugh Jackman as Wolverine and Patrick Stewart as Professor X again. But they have returned, since Charles Xavier led the Illuminatti in a different version of Earth in Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness (2023) and the moody mutant with healing factor will be in Deadpool 3.

But also, there are many rumors that both could return in other installments of the UCM. Now, Patrick Stewart has left the door open to that possibility with the humor that characterizes him. Since, when they asked him if there are possibilities that he will be in Avengers: Secret Wars (2027) he said: “(Laughs) I can’t leave it aside because it is not a fact neither for nor against. It’s a posibility”.

“Hugh Jackman and I considered Logan to be our farewell. Since I died in that movie, although I’ve been told I’ve died several times already. How do I do it?”

When the Multiverse was mentioned to him, the actor said, “Yeah, know that and you might get lucky.”

Patrick Stewart teases his return as Professor X in the #MCU. He is rumored to be return in ‘DEADPOOL 3’. (via: @etalkCTV)

So… Will we be lucky?

For now, Marvel Studios has not revealed its official plans for Avengers: Secret Wars, but considering that we are in the multiverse saga, any character could return. From Chris Evans’ Captain America, Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man or Patrick Stewart’s Professor X.

Doctor Strange 2

In fact, the craziest rumor is that the leaders of Avengers: Secret Wars will be Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man. Although we will find out that when the film is released on May 7, 2027.

Meanwhile, we can see all the Marvel installments in which Patrick Stewart participates as Professor X on Disney Plus with this link.

