Pastificio Rana, production returns to Italy: investment of 78 million euros

Lo historic Giovanni Rana pasta factory will bring part of the production back to Italy. The historic company from San Giovanni Lupatoto, in the province of Verona, will return to preparing in our country its sauces e ready meals. With an investment of 78 million euros overall, the line will be transferred from Belgiumwhere it is currently located, at the Morettaprovince of Cuneo.

As reported by Fanpage.itthe project also sees the participation of Ministry of Business and Made in Italywhich contributes almost 10 million euros.

In addition to the Moretta plant production will also involve the sites of Gaggiano (Milan) and San Giovanni Lupatoto (Verona).

“The agreement, of particular strategic importance for the territories of the Piedmont, Lombardy and Veneto regions – explains the Ministry of Made in Italy Companies– provides for the implementation of an industrial development program aimed at increasing the production capacity of the company, which currently markets in 52 countries, with the aim of satisfying the increased demand on the market for the Group’s flagship products: pasta, sauces and ready meals”.

“The company, which has over 1600 employees, with the signing of the agreement – continue from Mimit – foresees a employment increase of 96 workers and an impact beyond 180 million euros on the production chain”. Piemonte region will share economically with 350 thousand euros.

