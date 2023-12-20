Suara.com – The Rosalia Indah Autobus Company went viral on social media following the confession of a passenger named Widino Arnoldy who lost his iPad while riding the bus. The profile and wealth of the owner of Rosalia Indah were also highlighted because the bus crew was deemed to have never seriously handled cases of loss experienced by passengers.

In his X or Twitter account @widino he told the chronology of the incident that happened to him while riding the bus on the Wonosobo – Ciputat route. Instead of getting comfort, Widi's iPad disappeared. Even though he never left the bag containing the valuables.

However, when the iPad disappeared, Widi found a yellow book and ceramics from his bag. The tweet uploaded on Wednesday (20/12/2023) also received many responses. How could it not be, previously Widi had praised the Rosalia Indah fleet because of the facilities and comfort provided. He also suspects that his iPad was lost while at the pool or rest stop in Ciputat.

“The plot twist was really in my life, I got on the bus because the bus was good, but when I got home I was heartbroken because I lost my iPad on the bus and exchanged it for yellow pages and ceramics,” he said.

Rosalia Indah actually has a standard operating procedure (SOP) for responding to passengers who lose their belongings. According to the official Rosalia Indah website, if a passenger experiences lost items, the passenger can report it to the bus crew. The crew will then coordinate with control officers at the location of the loss, for example at a restaurant.

The Figure Behind Rosalia Indah's Success and Wealth

The owner of Rosalia Indah Yustinus Soeroso and his wife Yustina Rahyuni ​​Soeroso are known as simple individuals. The two of them started the company in 1983 with only one fleet paving the Solo – Blitar route, East Java.

The company officially used the name PO Rosalia Indah in 1991 when developing the Jogja – Surabaya and Jogja – Malang/Blitar routes.

There is an inspiring story that Yustinus carved while building Rosalia Indah. If so far the path to becoming an entrepreneur is only open to people who are full of privilege, this is different for Yustinus. He was only the son of a farm worker but was persistent in changing his fate.

Before having his own company, Yustinus worked under other people for dozens of years. Initially he was a bus conductor until he rose to the position of agent. With the Timbul Jaya company he was once trusted as head of a unit in charge of 36 fleets.

Now Yustinus has his own company. Rosalia Indah is recorded as having more than a thousand employees with around 140 representatives and agents in Java and Sumatra. His total assets are estimated at IDR 3 trillion.

Contributor: Nadia Lutfiana Mawarni