Suara.com – BRI's efforts to empower MSME players can be felt through the UMKM EXPO(RT) BRILIANPRENEUR 2023 program. The Pancal Bike brand from Bantul Regency, Special Region of Yogyakarta is no exception, which hopes to have a wider market by participating in this annual event.

UMKM EXPO(RT) BRILIANPRENEUR in 2023 has the theme “Crafting Global Connection”. This annual event organized by PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk or BRI has been held since 2019 and has become a means of business matching between Indonesian MSMEs and a wider range of potential consumers, including foreign markets.

The event, which is part of a series of activities for the 128th Anniversary, was officially closed by the Main Director of BRI, Sunarso on December 10 2023 at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC). This activity succeeded in recording a dealing commitment through business matching worth USD 81.3 million dollars or IDR 1.26 trillion (assuming an exchange rate of IDR 15,500 per USD).

Sunarso hopes that holding this activity can have a positive and widespread impact on the progress and development of the capacity and quality of Indonesian MSMEs.

“This effort is not only about increasing sales of MSMEs, but is also a step by BRI in terms of empowering people's finances and increasing financial literacy which will lead us towards a more inclusive and economically advanced Indonesian society,” explained Sunarso.

Pancal Bike is a brand of balance bike made by a husband and wife, namely Nugroho Sigit Riyadi and Sri Ratna Sari. Balance bikes have become a trend among children under five years (toddlers) to learn to ride two-wheeled bicycles. The balance bike itself has two wheels but without pedals.

When met at the event, Nugroho shared his impressions of being a BRILIANPRENEUR participant. According to him, one of BRI's flagship MSME empowerment programs encourages participants to gain more experience in opening wider markets by meeting new potential consumers.

“By participating in this event our promotion will increase. These MSME products, which are of very good quality, are becoming more widely known and becoming more widely known. “This expands the market,” said Nugroho, who admitted that he had participated in the BRILIANPRENEUR event for two years in a row.

In the future, he hopes to receive more continuous guidance from BRI. The expected guidance is product strengthening, promotion and marketing. Because, he said, the market is not always stable. With further guidance and assistance, MSME players can further develop their businesses.

He also assessed BRILLIANTPRENEUR as a very important event and had a positive impact on MSMEs. So according to him, this event should not only be held in Jakarta, but in various regions in Indonesia.

Even though BRILIANPRENEUR's goal is to encourage MSME products to go global, Nugroho said that the most important thing for Pancal Bike is strengthening the domestic market through this event. This is so that the product can be known and deepen market penetration throughout the country.

“Those who buy our products, apart from Java, we also send to Bali, Sulawesi, Kalimantan, Aceh. But products like this are sometimes seasonal. “With a wider market after joining BRILLIANTPRENEUR, this business can be more stable,” he said.

Starting from Accident

Nugroho said that he started opening the Pancal Bike business by accident. Initially, he made it for his son who was learning to ride a two-wheeled bicycle in 2020. The child used the bicycle in the village around where Nugroho lived. Unexpectedly, the forerunner of the Pancal Bike received a positive response from neighbors.

“The neighbors said the bike was nice. From there I was inspired to make another one and I tried selling it online. And in fact the response was also very good. “There were even people who ordered straight away at that time,” he recalled.

Nugroho maximized this moment to develop his products even better. Especially when there was a pandemic. Where almost all business sectors are affected. The place to earn a living is no exception, working in a silver shop in Kota Gede, Yogyakarta.

After seeing that Pancal Bike's prospects were getting better, Nugroho decided to resign from his place of work. With the help of his wife in marketing, Pancal Bike started to receive more orders. For capital, Nugroho uses consumer down payments because the purchasing system is usually done by pre-order.

“Per month at that time there could be dozens to dozens of balance bike units. In fact, within two years of business, approximately 500 units were sold. “I originally made it myself at home using Dutch teak as the main raw material,” he recalled.

At that time, each unit was priced at IDR 250,000-IDR 300,000. Currently, with quality improvements and being categorized as an Indonesian National Standard (SNI) product, the Pancal Bike is priced at IDR 450,000-IDR 800,000 per unit. The difference is the few ornaments on the bicycle, as well as the tires, namely rubber tires or air tires.

For marketing itself, Pancal Bike utilizes various e-commerce platforms. Meanwhile, in producing the Pancal Bike, currently Nugroho involves three of his friends. As time goes by, the business continues to grow.