The script for Dune: Part 3 is almost finished, but unlike the second part based on the first book, the third will be about the second and the success of the film could indicate its future.

The universe of “Dune” is about to expand even more. Denis Villeneuve, the visionary director behind the acclaimed film adaptation, has shared exciting details about what’s to come. Not only does the sequel, “Dune: Part 2,” promise to surpass its predecessor, but the script for a third film, based on “Dune: Messiah”, is almost ready.

Villeneuve, in a recent interview with the South Korean press, confessed that although the script for “Dune: Messiah” is not yet finished, it is in the works. final stages of writing. “It’s being written right now… It will still take a little time,” the director explained, evidencing his enthusiasm for continuing to explore the rich universe created by Frank Herbert. Although the making of “Messiah” largely depends on the box office success of the second part, Villeneuve is optimistic and has a clear vision for the future. This would be similar to what happened with the first installment that left us with honey on our lips and a sign at the end that warned of the possible return of this world.

“Dune: Part 2” promises to surprise

When talking about “Dune: Part 2,” Villeneuve did not spare his praise. According to him, the sequel surpasses the first part in several aspects, especially in the emotional intensity and connection with the characters. “For me, this movie is so much better than Part One,” she said. This increase in quality adds to the already impressive cast, which includes names like Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Oscar Isaac, among others.

“Dune: Part 2” not only promises a more intense narrative, but also a slightly longer runtime than its predecessor, about 11 additional minutes. This extension will allow for greater immersion in the mythical journey of Paul Atreides, who joins Chani and the Fremen on a path of revenge against those who destroyed his family. The film will explore Atreides’ dilemma between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe.

A stellar cast for an epic saga

The sequel brings back stars from the first film, such as Chalamet, Zendaya and Brolin, and welcomes new talent such as Florence Pugh and Christopher Walken. The combination of veteran and fresh talent promises to take the saga to new heights, while maintaining the quality that earned the first film six Academy Awards.

What Villeneuve has revealed so far suggests that both “Dune: Part 2” and the potential “Dune: Messiah” will be significant additions to the science fiction saga. With a passionate director at the helm and a cast that mixes established and emerging names, Dune’s future looks brighter than ever. Fans can look forward to not only a sequel that surpasses its predecessor, but also the possibility to immerse yourself even further in Herbert’s universe con “Dune: Messiah”.

What we would be told in a third installment

The “Dune” saga has firmly established itself as one of the most influential and visually stunning science fiction franchises of the modern era. Drawing on the rich narrative and complex universe Created by Frank Herbert, the film adaptations have captured the imagination of a new generation of fans.

In a potential third part, adapting “Dune: Messiah,” the story would delve into deeper and darker themes, exploring the consequences of Paul Atreides’ rise to power. This installment could address the Atreides’ transformation from a messianic leader to a ruler caught in political machinations and the excessive expectations of his followers.

The book explores the duality of worship and tyranny, showing how absolute power can corrupt and how the figure of a charismatic leader can transform into a dangerous idol. In “Dune: Messiah,” Herbert introduces concepts such as Atreides’ internal struggle with his destiny and the impact of his decisions in the Dune universe. These elements could provide a rich and nuanced narrative, offering a more somber and reflective vision of the saga that would contrast with the previous installments.