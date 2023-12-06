The Serie B leaders start off strongly but Viola manage with difficulty to recover from 0-2 to 2-2 and go through from the penalty spot

Ilaria Masini

6 December 2023 (change at 11.59pm) – FLORENCE

From 0-2 in the first half to 6-3 after the penalty shootout. Fiorentina advances to the quarter-finals where they will challenge the winner between Inter and Bologna who will face each other on 20 December. An incredible match with two goals in two minutes from Parma in the first half and the Viola reacting in the final minutes of the second half, grabbing the equalizer and then extra time. And if Pecchia’s team could spread and close the game already in the first half, thanks to goals from Bernabé and Bonny, Fiorentina did not give up and reached the 2-2 draw with Nzola who shortened the score and Sottil who scored from the spot in the 44th minute. The final seal, after extra time, in the penalty shootout belongs to Beltran who doesn’t make a mistake.

the choices

Vincenzo Italiano chooses a different starting line-up for 8/11 compared to the championship victory against Salernitana: Nzola is the center forward with Brekalo, Barak and Sottil in support. Fabio Pecchia, on the other hand, surpasses him with 9/11 different compared to Spezia’s starting eleven and deploys Bonny as an offensive terminal and behind him Benedyczak, Bernabé and Mihaila (the only one confirmed together with Circati).

the match

The first jolt came in the 10th minute of the first half when Barak put a good ball in the center for Nzola which Osorio closed on. Parma, on the other hand, immediately becomes dangerous with Benedyczak’s runs and with a shot from Mihaila who, thrown towards the net, eventually misses the control. The goal that gave the guests the lead came in the 21st minute of the first half: in a single action Christensen saved from Benedyczak, immediately afterwards Bonny hit the post and on the rebound Bernabé scored with a great left-footed shot into the top corner. Just two minutes later Bonny pierces Christensen again with an assist from Mihaila who takes advantage of an error from Mina. Fiorentina reacts in the 33rd minute with a shot from Sottil which Circati blocks with his arm. Referee Marinelli whistles the penalty but, after a quick VAR check, the intervention appears to be outside the area. Shortly afterwards, Circati himself seriously challenges the Viola goalkeeper in the offensive phase, doing well to avoid the third goal. At the end of the half Parma went wild with Bernabé who almost missed the post.

change everything

To give a strong signal and try to get the game back on its feet, during the interval Italiano changed four men, inserting Ranieri for Mina, Infantino for Brekalo, Biraghi for Parisi and Arthur for Mandragora. However, the Viola reaction was timid with a shot from Barak and a central free kick from Sottil. Pecchia recalls the injured Hainaut to the bench to insert Del Prato and Charpentier for Bonny. Man also comes on for the ducals in place of Benedyczak and for the Viola Beltran in place of Barak in a sort of 4-4-2. Finally, there was also space for Begic and Hernani, who was immediately dangerous. But it was Fiorentina who reopened the game with a splendid goal from Nzola in the 38th minute served by Sottil. It is here that the game of the number 7 lights up definitively as he attempts a conclusion hit by Osorio with his arm. Penalty that Sottil scores. Extra time: the best opportunity of the first extra half was for Man, with Christensen still ready, while for the Viola, Beltran’s header was worth mentioning. In the second Ranieri tries and in the meantime Kouame enters the field for Sottil. The result remains at 2-2 and there is room for a penalty shootout. Biraghi scores for Fiorentina, Hernani for Parma, Kouame scores for the Viola while Man’s shot ends up on the post. Milenkovic makes no mistake and immediately after Camara shoots high. The decisive goal belongs to Beltran who definitively closes the score at 6-3.

