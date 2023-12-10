All the high school students have been evacuated, but Tuğçe cannot find Parla anywhere and fears the worst. At first they believe that the young woman could be trapped or unconscious somewhere in the center after the fire, but there is no trace of her.

Tuğçe, distraught, calls her father and Ceylin and they quickly organize a search operation to find the young woman’s whereabouts.

What no one can imagine is that Parla… has been kidnapped by Eyüp! The young man takes the girl to a secluded place where she plans to end her life as revenge.

Eyüp believes that the young woman is responsible for the death of Serdar, her brother, and will not stop until she carries out her mission.

Both engage in a strong struggle and Parla ends up stabbing Eyüp with a knife… in self-defense!

Scared and not knowing what to do, she calls her aunt Ceylin confessing what she has just done: “I killed him.” What will happen now? Will Ceylin help her niece cover up the crime?

