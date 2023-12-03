Terror in Paris yesterday evening, when a 26-year-old boy born in France but of Syrian origins, known to the police and with psychiatric problems, attacked a tourist under the Tower with a knife and a hammer shouting ‘Allah Akbar’ Eiffel.

A German born in the Philippines was killed and his partner injured. A man who tried to defend them was also injured. The attacker was stopped with a taser and arrested by the police. “I’m tired of seeing Muslims dying around the world, in Afghanistan and Palestine,” the attacker said. After a brief escape, the attacker was surrounded by four police officers who used the taser, managing to neutralize and arrest him. In a two-minute video, the man declares his membership of ISIS and explains that he wants to “avenge Muslims”.

French President Macron, from Doha, expressed his condolences to the family, condemning the terrorist act. Fear is therefore returning to Paris, after two months ago a teacher was killed by an Islamic terrorist in the Arras high school. As then, the attacker is classified as “S”, that is, known to the police and considered a threat to personal safety. His name is Armand Rajabpour-Miyandoab, he was born 26 years ago in Neuilly sur Seine just outside Paris, he is of Iranian origin and French nationality. In July 2016 he had already been arrested because he planned to carry out an attack on the La Défense shopping center and then fight in Syria. He served a four-year prison sentence. He was followed by doctors for significant psychiatric disorders, monitored by intelligence.

According to reconstructions, the attacker took action by attacking groups of tourists on the Quai de Grenelle, near the Eiffel Tower. Armand Rajabpour-Miyandoab stabbed a German-Filipino tourist next to his wife, who remained physically unharmed and in shock. The man collapsed to the ground and was helped with cardiac massage on the street, but unfortunately there was nothing that could be done for him. In the meantime, the driver of a taxi who had witnessed the attack tried to stop the terrorist, who crossed the bridge towards the Right Bank and attacked other people on Avenue du President Kennedy. A second foreign tourist was injured by a hammer in the eye but his life is not in danger, a third French victim is hospitalized in a state of shock. “I send all my condolences to the family and loved ones of the German citizen who died last night during the terrorist attack in Paris and I think with emotion of the people currently injured and being treated,” Macron wrote on X.