“I killed to avenge persecuted Muslims around the world.” This is what the man who killed a German-Filipino citizen and injured two other people said on Saturday evening in Paris, reports the broadcaster Bfmtv, citing a source close to the investigation. The attacker, who claimed responsibility for his actions, according to Bfmtv, appeared “very cold and clinical, totally disenchanted with the attack he perpetrated”. According to investigators he acted alone. The attacker, identified as Armand R., was released from prison in 2020 after spending several years in prison for expressing his intention to join the Jihad. In prison he spent a period of time in solitary confinement.