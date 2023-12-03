New attack in Paris, one dead and two injured. The attacker was already known for radical Islamism and had been convicted

Saturday evening in Paris Armand R., a 26-year-old Frenchman of Iranian origin, killed a German-Filipino tourist in the 15th arrondissent. There are also two injured, including a 66 year old Englishman. According to ‘Le Parisien’, the arrested man was born in France and has French nationality. He was registered with an ‘S’ for radical Islamism, and would have told the police that he couldn’t stand “that Arabs were killed in the world” and he wanted to die as a martyr.

The man, born in 1997 and of Iranian origin, is also known to justice to suffer from psychiatric disorders. Moreover. The attacker had already been convicted in 2016 because he wanted to carry out another attack. This was stated by the French Interior Minister, Gerard Darmanin.

The victim of the attack – writes ‘Le Parisien’ – was found in cardiorespiratory arrest on the Bir-Hakeim bridge, between the 15th and 16th arrondissements of Paris, just before 10pm, a police source said. She died from a knife wound to her back and shoulder. Between Avenue du President and Avenue Kennedy, a second victim was injured with a hammer. She was found with a head wound and was treated by firefighters. According to a police source, the second victim was walking with his wife and son when the attacker came up behind him and hit him.

The culprit was arrested by the police, indicates Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin. During his arrest, he threatened the police with a hammer and shouted “Allah Akbar”. Police then used an electric pulse gun twice to immobilize the attacker, who was arrested on Avenue du Parc de Passy.

The French President, Emmanuel Macron, expressed his “condolences” to the relatives of the German citizen killed in the terrorist attack in Paris.” I send my condolences to the family and friends of the German citizen who died this evening in the terrorist attack in Paris and my thoughts go to the people currently injured and being treated,” Macron wrote on ‘X’.

Subscribe to the newsletter