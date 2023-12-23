Suara.com – According to experts, maintaining mental health must start from the closest unit, namely the family. With good communication and relationships, the mental health of family members can be maintained.

The importance of increasing emotional connectedness between family members as an effort to maintain mental health was the main focus in the discussion on Women and Mental Health held by the Mental Health Care Community Caucus. In commemoration of Mother's Day 2023. Prof. Dr. Dr. Nila Djuwita Moeloek and Prof. Tjhin Wiguna, as the main resource person, discussed various related aspects, ranging from parenting patterns to the role of women in maintaining mental health.

Mental health illustration. (Envato Elements)

There is no standard parenting style that can be applied universally, according to the discussion. Prof. Tjhin Wiguna emphasized that education is the main key in maintaining mental health, which cannot be equated with treating physical problems.

Although digital communication can maintain connectedness, a lack of emotion and feeling can occur. Tjhin Wiguna calls for more frequent face-to-face meetings, because even though technology allows virtual meetings, the emotional aspect remains crucial.

“We must increase face-to-face meetings. “Through Zoom we can still meet but there's no emotion,” he told reporters.

In the context of parenting, Prof. Tjhin Wiguna emphasized that there is no standard formula because it is influenced by cultural factors, personality, educational background and the values ​​adhered to. Community education and psychoeducation is considered necessary to be carried out widely and comprehensively.

Former Minister of Health Prof. Nila Moeloek highlighted the communication technology revolution which has brought changes in parenting patterns for children. He appealed to educate parents about the importance of adaptation in educating children, especially with advances in technology. Women, according to him, have heavy responsibilities, and he encourages them to continue to increase their knowledge, even if they leave education.

“Sometimes we have to give in so we can approach the children, so we can still communicate,” he said.

The importance of education for children starts from pregnancy to breastfeeding. Prof. Nila Moeloek reminded that violence in the first 1000 days of life can have an impact on children's mental health in the future. Non-violent education is considered an effort that has a positive impact.

Weekend Activity Ideas with the Family

Weekend activities with the family not only provide time for rest, but also provide benefits for children's growth and development, as well as the family's mental health. Research shows that quality family time can reduce stress, improve children's mental health, academic achievement and self-confidence. So, what activities can you do?

Illustration of a weekend with family (Freepik.com/tirachardz)

Exploring DIY Creativity at Home

Parents and children can express their inner artist with DIY (Do It Yourself) projects at home. Choose a creative project such as making crafts, painting, animal housing, cooking, or unique decorations.

Movie Marathon at Home

Enjoy entertainment without having to leave the house by choosing a variety of favorite films. Create a cozy space with pillows and blankets, while enjoying a movie marathon. Provide popcorn as a friend to watch.

Lunch with Family or Friends

Make the weekend atmosphere more festive by inviting family or friends to lunch outside the home. Choose the package menu that has been provided to avoid the hassle of cooking.

Picnic in the Park with Contemporary Drinks

Enjoy the fresh air with a picnic in the park. Bring a picnic mat, delicious food and trendy drinks to add to the fun of activities with the family.

Take a Leisurely Walk in the Neighborhood

Taking a leisurely walk around the environment, such as a city park, beach, or green area, can provide benefits for physical and mental health. Invite friends or family for more excitement and fun.