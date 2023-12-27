South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyuncast member of the Oscar-winning film 'Parasites', was found dead today, while he was being investigated for a case of alleged drug use, Yonhap news agency reported.

Lee Sun-kyun's career

Lee entered the Korea National University of Arts in 1994 and graduated in the first group of the Theater School.

He married the actress Jeon Hye–jin in may 2009and their children were born in November 2009 and August 2011.

However, On October 23, 2023, Incheon police charged him with violating the Narcotics Management Law for using drugs at an establishment in Gangnam. The news generated great repercussions in the media and social networks. Despite having finished filming the movie “Land of Happiness“, he withdrew from his next project, “No Way Out”. In addition, he filed complaints of threats and attempted extortion against people involved in the case.

Lee has died at the peak of his acting career, after participating in films such as 'Parasites' (2019) or the most recent science fiction series ‘Dr. Brain' (2021), nominated for the Emmy Awards.

This year Lee had participated in two films, the acclaimed 'Sleep' (Dream, 2023) and 'Project Silence' (Silence Project, 2023), both screened in Cannes, although outside the official competition.

Before his participation in 'Parasites', Lee was already a renowned actor in South Korea for his performances in film, television and plays of different genres since the 2000s, where television dramas stand out.White Tower‘ y ‘Coffee Prince'. In the first of them he received the Golden Acting Award for the second time in his career. Many of his followers also highlight his performance in the series 'My Mister' (My Lord, 2018).

In 2009, he won the award for Best Actor at the Las Palmas de Gran Canaria International Film Festival for his role in the film 'Willow', a drama about the complicated relationship between a young woman and her brother-in-law. But it was her performance in Parasite which put him on the international stage, for that film he received the award of Screen Actors Guild Awards Outstanding Supporting Actor and the joint prize of Best Performance at the Critics Choice Awards.

The movie of Parasites It is available on video platforms exclusively through HBO Max.

