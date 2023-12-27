South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, a member of the cast of the Oscar-winning film 'Parasites', was found dead today, while he was being investigated for a case of alleged drug use. Yonhap news agency reported.

Lee, 48, was found unconscious inside a car parked in a park in central Seoul. at 10:30 local time this Wednesday (1:30 GMT), the aforementioned media reported.

A charcoal briquette was found in the passenger seat and the police were informed that Lee had left an apparent suicide note in his home. so they believe he took his life.

Lee was being investigated on suspicion of using marijuana and other drugs illegal in South Korea at the residence of a hostess who works at an upscale bar in the Gangnam district on several occasions since the beginning of the year.

The actor had undergone three interrogations, the most recent last weekend, in which he was questioned for 19 hours, and had told investigators that said young lady had tricked him into consuming the substances, without him knowing what he was taking.

Lee had tested negative for drugs in the reagent test he underwent during the investigation, as well as in a laboratory test conducted by the National Forensic Service in November.

The interpreter had submitted a request yesterday to the police department leading the investigation to undergo a polygraph test, claiming his innocence.

Lee filed a lawsuit in October against two people, including the aforementioned girl, for blackmailing him after news of his alleged drug use surfaced.

The woman was detained last month and police are believed to have requested an arrest warrant for the other person, according to Yonhap.

Lee has died at the peak of his career as an actor, after participating in films such as the Oscar-winning 'Parasites' (2019) or the most recent science fiction series 'Dr. Brain' (2021), nominated at the time for the Emmy Awards.

This year Lee had participated in two films, the acclaimed 'Sleep' (2023) and 'Project Silence' (2023), both screened in Cannes, although outside the official competition.

Before his participation in 'Parasites', Lee was already a renowned actor in South Korea for his performances in film, television and plays of different genres since the 2000s, including the television dramas 'White Tower' and ' Coffee Prince', while many of his followers highlight his performance in the series 'My Mister' (My Lord, 2018).

In 2009, he won the Best Actor award at the Las Palmas de Gran Canaria International Film Festival for his role in the film 'Paju', a drama about the complicated relationship between a young woman and her brother-in-law.

