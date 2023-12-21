In recent days, rumors emerged about a possible acquisition of Paramount by Microsoft in an operation that was most strange. It is a fact that the Xbox company will not acquire the film and TV entertainment company, in fact it is where Halo is broadcast, but this information has given rise to a movement that would be close to being realized.

Warner Bros. Discovery could buy Paramount

According to information from Stephen Totilo, Axios journalist, the world of entertainment could shake with a new merger. It would be about the merger between Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global. In this regard, sources indicated that David Zaslav, general director of Warner Bros. Discovery, met with Bob Bakish, director of Paramount Global to discuss the details of a merger between both companies, although in this case the purchase would be made by the former. company towards the second.

Why is Warner Bros. Discovery interested in Paramount?

In that sense, it is noted that Warner Bros. Discovery's first priority would be the merger with Paramount in order to compete directly against Netflix and Disney+, thinking that the union would be beneficial for the interested parties in order to improve their position in the market. For example, a service like HBO Max combined with Paramount+ would be a very interesting option to gain ground on its competitors.

On the other hand, it is noted that Warner Bros. Discovery's intention is not only to strengthen its film and TV entertainment division with an acquisition of Paramount Global, it would also boost its news and sports divisions and businesses. Let us remember that Disney+ owns ESPN.

On the other hand, sources mentioned that the meeting between Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount has given rise to banking and legal analysis and advisory movements to guarantee that the operation goes in the best way, giving rise to a more powerful company.

Finally, it is worth remembering that since the birth of Warner Bros. Discovery, the restructuring period has been marked by money losses, project cancellations and layoffs. Likewise, it seems that the consolidation phase has begun in this sector of the industry since Disney already owns all of Hulu's content and if this merger is real, Warner Bros. Discovery would own Paramount, the most powerful taking control of medium and small companies.

