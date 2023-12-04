A detailed analysis of Paradise Lost, the DCU project that promises to redefine the Amazons without Wonder Woman

In the vast DC universe, the Amazons of Themyscira have always been a fascinating element, representing a world apart, a female sanctuary away from the chaos of humanity. Now, with the announcement of Paradise Lost, this kingdom finds itself in the spotlight, generating a controversy that shakes the foundations of the DCU. This project, described as a Game of Thrones-style political drama, promises to explore the depths of Themyscira in the years before the birth of Diana, better known as Wonder Woman.

Hidden themes in paradise

The proposal of this new series is bold: immerse ourselves in a world where figures like Artemis and Nubia, often relegated to the background, can shine with their own light. However, this ambition comes with a price: the absence of Diana. This decision has sparked intense debate, raising the question of whether it is possible or even desirable to explore Themyscira without its most iconic figure.

The Amazon princess’s story is rich and complex, but she is often overshadowed by her male counterparts in DC’s Trinity. While Superman and Batman enjoy notable projects like Superman: Legacy and The Brave and the Bold, Diana seems to be left in creative limbo. Gal Gadot, who has given life to the character in the DC universe, appears to have hung up her magic bracelets after fulfilling his contract, and a successor has not yet been named. This situation highlights a constant problem: the unequal treatment of female characters in superhero narratives.

A challenge to tradition

Themyscira, also known as Paradise Island, has always been a refuge for the Amazons, a place of peace and renunciation of violence. However, the new series seems set to challenge this tradition, introducing elements of political machinations and internal conflicts. This approach has drawn criticism as it could represent a patriarchal power dynamic in an established matriarchal society.

Despite these controversies, the project has the potential to enrich the Wonder Woman universe, giving characters like Artemis, Nubia, and Hippolyta herself the opportunity to develop beyond being mere supporting characters. Each has carried the mantle of Wonder Woman at some point, and they have solid material in the comics to build compelling narratives.

An icon at the crossroads of change

Since her creation in 1941 by William Moulton Marston, Wonder Woman has become much more than a comic book character; She is a symbol of strength, independence and justice. Her history, intrinsically linked to the Amazons and Themyscira, has been a source of inspiration and cultural reference. However, Paradise Lost embarks on a journey without your presence, which raises doubts about the fidelity of the project to the essence of this matriarchal world. The princess’s absence could mean a radical change in Themyscira’s narrative, offering a different perspective, but it also risks moving away from the character heart and its influence on the DC universe.

In the world of comics and film adaptations, the representation and development of female characters has historically been uneven. Comparing with the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), where characters like Black Widow and Captain Marvel have had their own movies, the DC universe seems to be taking a step back by relegating Wonder Woman to the background. This decision contrasts with the current trend of giving greater prominence to strong and complex female characters, a crucial aspect for the progress of the superhero genre and representation in cinema.

The context lost without a target

However, Diana’s absence poses a significant problem. Apparently, ‘Paradise Lost’ will take place before she takes on the mantle, possibly even before she is born. This decision removes vital context for the stories of the other Amazons, who often come into conflict with Diana, despite being allies. Her absence leaves a void that can be difficult to fill, even with substitute figures.

As DC prepares for a soft reboot, Paradise Lost represents both an opportunity and a risk. While it may establish the circumstances leading up to Diana’s emergence and explore a new origin for her, it also runs the risk of sidelining a crucial character and limiting the ability of her supporting cast to become protagonists. The Amazons and Themyscira deserve a story that honors their legacy and complexity, but this story must include, even in passing, the heroine who made them known.