Interesting news for Super Mario fans. You will especially like them if you are fans of Paper Mario, a great game where this saga began.

As we have learned, in Paper Mario, there is no in-game explanation about what happens to inactive colleagues; They just shrink and fly towards Mario. An unused bag icon found in the game suggests that the shrinkage is not just metaphorical, but Mario could literally carry them in tiny form in a bag.

Here you can see it:

As you can see, this idea would add an interesting nuance to the game, offering a possible explanation for how Mario carries his non-active companions. Although not used in the final game, it offers an intriguing insight into gameplay and how companions can be present while not active in the main adventure.

