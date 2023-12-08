Not too many years ago, a video game that licensed a successful movie It was practically a call to failure.: guaranteed a product lacking originality, derivative, and often made in a hurry. But now that video games take, on average, even longer to develop than movies (although this is not the case with ‘Avatar’, no) we no longer feel the need for them to reach the consumer’s hands at the same time, nor for They are faithful adaptations of what has been seen on screen.

And ‘Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora’ is a perfect example of this: it is a game that shares, in a very faithful visual way, the world of James Cameron’s two films, but that takes advantage of the possibilities of video games to expand it and take it much further. beyond. Fauna, flora and the planet’s own geography are expanded in an extraordinary way in a game that completely justifies UbiSoft’s sandbox style with a whole world to explore.

This is a project that we have had the opportunity to play and that has captivated us due to the deep work that has been carried out to capture a passive world in an environment that can be explored at the player’s will. To investigate how this work has been carried out, we have had the opportunity to talk to Magnus Jansen, creative director of ‘Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora’which has revealed details about the long process of converting Pandora into an interactive environment.

And he begins by clarifying that the harmony between the studio and the producers of the films was total from the first moment: “when we met with them it was clear that they did not want to make a quick copy of the films, they did not want something quick and easy, but something that to expand the world of ‘Avatar!’, to be quality and to give the fans and everyone something new.” And he adds: “That’s why we created the Western Frontier, with new clans and obviously a whole new story for the player to explore.”

And to do this they had access to the same professionals who had created the film: “We sat down with the real experts who appear in the credits of the film: the production designers, costume designers, creature designers, Oscar winners, it’s the people we worked with every day. That is to say, there was what Jansen describes as “a true co-development of all creatures, all charactersall the new clans and their styles”.

That does not mean that in these six years they have given them all the work done. He tells us that the film’s creative team “are inflexible professionals: what goes into the game has to have the same quality standards as the film. So with the game, the world of ‘Avatar’ expands with the same level in all areas”.

A playable Pandora

When we ask him what the big difficulties were in turning Pandora into a “playable” environment, he tells us that “there are two answers to that; the first in terms of design: Pandora is already full of things that are almost like a game, like plants that react or attack you, and animals of all kinds. When we wanted something that a game often needs, like a plant that you can get a new ability from or one that launches you into the air to overcome an obstacle, that already existed. It’s already in Pandora’s vocabulary. “Pandora is a perfect place for a video game.”

The second part, the B-side of that advantage, is the other answer to how to make Pandora interactive: the technical challenges. Says Jensen, “It took us several years to adapt our Snowdrop engine to render all these trees and foliage well, and also to get all this interactivity. Normally in games all the forests and all the things are static, but here there are a lot of things that can be attack you, even the plants can react. But in the end we managed it.”

Finally, we were curious about the openly environmentalist message and contrary to the colonization of ‘Avatar’ and how they had managed to translate it into the game. He tells us that “we did it by turning the player into an indigenous Na’vi, not an avatar. As for environmentalism, we made the GDR, the villains, have bases that pollute and destroy the earth. And it’s not just something visual, Because when they do, that pollution destroys camps, skill points, and things you’re interested in. But you can restore and heal nature, and that’s a real game mechanic.”

A titanic effort to coordinate ‘Frontiers of Pandora’ and turn it into a coherent extension of James Cameron’s films. Six years of work that has resulted in an interactive planet that is overwhelmingly faithful to James Cameron’s original concept.

Header: UbiSoft

