Suara.com – The police officially arrested Panca Darmansyah (41), a father who had the heart to kill his four biological children in his rented house in the Jagakarsa area, South Jakarta. Detention is carried out after the person concerned is declared mentally fit for legal processing.

Deputy Head of the Criminal Investigation Unit (Wakasatreskrim) of the South Jakarta Metro Police, Commissioner Henrikus Yossi, said this was based on the results of a psychiatric assessment or psychiatric post mortem which had been carried out by the Kramat Jati Police Hospital medical team for 14 days on Panca.

After being declared mentally fit, investigators then picked up Panca from the National Police Hospital and took him to the South Jakarta Metro Police for further detention.

“Today, December 20 2023, we have taken Panca's brother to the South Jakarta Metro Police and then the person concerned will be detained and the investigation process will continue,” said Yossi at the South Jakarta Metro Police, Wednesday (20/12/2023).

Panca was named a suspect after killing his four underage biological children with the initials A (1), A (3), S (4) and V (6). The four biological children were killed in turn, starting with the youngest, by smothering them for 15 minutes.

Panca committed his heinous act while being recorded using a cellphone or cellphone camera. The video is then saved on the laptop.

Apart from being named a suspect in the premeditated murder case, investigators also named Panca as a suspect in the case of domestic violence against his wife with the initials DP.

Panca's motive was to kill his four children and abuse DP because he was jealous.

South Jakarta Metro Police Chief Commissioner Ade Ary Syam said that Panca also had the excuse of killing his underage children so that his wife could live more freely.

This reason later became the background for Panca attempting to commit suicide by slashing his own arm.

“The reason is so that his wife can live more freely and he can go with his children,” said Ade Ary to journalists, Wednesday (13/12).