Only Antonio Orozco has a place on his team, there are very few opportunities left. The next to sing on stage was Palomy, the young woman was in La Voz 2019 on Pablo López's team.

The talent came to the Live and tonight they took the maximum risk with a song by Malú, Ángel Caído. A song that Pablo López composed and that is why it is special.

Malú and Pablo López sat together to watch the young woman's performance. Unfortunately Antonio Orozco has not turned his chair around and the coach has felt a little guilty.

Palomy has not found her place in The Voice: All Stars, but she has experienced a unique moment and she will surely never forget this new opportunity.