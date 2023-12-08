Suara.com – A subsidiary of Nusantara Plantation Holding PTPN III (Persero), PalmCo, which operates in Riau Province together with the Riau Natural Resources Conservation Center (BBKSDA), is strengthening synergy in protecting the existence of the Sumatran elephant (Elephas maximus sumatrensis).

This synergy is realized by allocating a conservation area for Sumatran elephants in the state-owned oil palm plantation area under the auspices of the PalmCo subholding, in Indragiri Hulu Regency.

Acting Corporate Secretary of PalmCo for the Riau region Andiansyah Hamdani said that the company is always committed to implementing sustainable plantations, including allocating 50 hectares of area in Pesikaian, Indragiri Hulu Regency, Riau as a conservation area for these protected animals.

“This synergy is very meaningful for us to establish an HCV (high conservation value) area in the company’s core area as a halfway house for Sumatran elephants,” he said, written on Friday (8/12/2023).

PalmCo, previously known as PTPN V, has designated part of its business area located in Pesikaian, Peranap District, Indragiri Hulu Regency, Riau as an elephant conservation area. The location was originally a company oil palm plantation.

However, because the area is an elephant crossing, the company is committed to making it a conservation area for the giant trunked animal.

This commitment was further realized by PTPN V in synergy with BBKSDA Riau through mitigation actions and planting Sumatran elephant food plants at this location in 2021 and the formation and capacity building of the company’s conflict mitigation team.

What’s more, in the same area there is also a bathing pool which is used as a resting place for elephants when passing through, thus further strengthening the company’s commitment to making it a conservation area.

Head of the Riau KSDA Center, Genman Suhefti Hasibuan, added that the company’s policy of implementing conservation areas is in line with presidential instruction Number 1 of 2023.

“This is a very good step and is part of the implementation of Presidential Instruction Number 1 of 2023 regarding mainstreaming biodiversity in sustainable development,” he said.

Presidential Instruction number 1 of 2023 regulates nature conservation in implementing High Conservation Values ​​(HCV). This Presidential Instruction was issued to strengthen conservation and utilization of biodiversity.

“We will facilitate companies in supporting conservation activities

biodiversity in Riau Province,” said Genman.